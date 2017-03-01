The students were at Lincoln High School to practice for a concert, Thief River Falls Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom said Wednesday. Though the trailer was unloaded, some students went into it for an unknown reason, he said.

“The driver didn’t know that,” Bergstrom said. “And the bus took off with those kids in the trailer.”

Four children still were in the trailer as the bus drove about six blocks before stopping, Bergstrom said. One of the trailer’s doors was likely open as the bus drove away.

Bus drivers are supposed to check that their cargo is secure or that the trailer is empty before closing up the trailer and departing, according to the school district’s policy. Procedure dictates only bus drivers are supposed to open and close the door to trailers, meaning that if anyone wants to go into the trailer for any reason, they must ask for assistance from the bus driver.

“Everybody wants to be helpful,” Bergstrom said. “Everybody is in a hurry to get things unloaded.”

That procedure was not followed, Bergstrom said. Administrators have spoken with bus drivers, teachers and other school staff to make sure everyone is aware of the policies and procedures in place regarding school bus and cargo safety.

“I’m sure that was a very interesting ride for those students,” he said. “Thank goodness no one was hurt.”

There have been several incidents involving Thief River Falls school buses in recent years. The most recent was a Jan. 5 crash with an SUV at Oakland Park Road and Minnesota Highway 32. No one was injured, but the bus driver was cited.

Last October, Anthony Fellman, 7, was crossing U.S. Highway 59 near his rural Thief River Falls home to board a school bus when he was fatally hit by a vehicle. Prosecutors declined to press charges in the case.

Another bus crash in November 2015 sent six children to the hospital for observation after investigators said an SUV hit a school bus at an uncontrolled intersection in Thief River Falls.