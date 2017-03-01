Fire consumed Salem WEST in Deerwood, a donation center established by the Salem Lutheran Church that serves as a storage site for donated clothing and household goods delivered to families in need. The fire also damaged a neighboring detached garage.

Deerwood firefighters were dispatched at 12:01 a.m., and upon arrival, Deerwood Fire Chief Mike Bodle said the detached garage and Salem WEST were fully engulfed, with flames and smoke billowing through the roof.

About 30 firefighters, which included mutual aid from the Crosby Fire Department, extinguished the fire. Firefighters were on scene until about 4 a.m. fighting the fire and conducting overhaul, making sure no hot spots lingered.

Firefighters salvaged a small portion of the Salem WEST building, but a majority was destroyed. Some walls remained standing but clothing and household items inside the building were destroyed. A large package of Bounty paper towels, burned halfway through, sat in front of the entrance of the Salem building on the 23000 block of Cross Drive in Deerwood. Bodle said the insurance company will determine whether the building and contents are a total loss.

Bodle said it appears the fire started between the detached garage and Salem WEST. State Fire Marshal Mark Germain was called to investigate the fire and arrived mid-morning to begin his investigation.

About noon Wednesday, Bodle said the fire was ruled an arson. The State Fire Marshal office and Deerwood Police are seeking the public’s help on the case. If anyone knows anything about the fire, they are asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the Deerwood Police Department at 218-534-3399. There is up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person or people responsible.

Bodle estimated the property loss of the garage is about $30,000 and close to $100,000 for Salem WEST.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Crosby Police Department and Crosby ambulance assisted at the fire.