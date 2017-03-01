Two people, cat rescued from Fergus Falls apartment fire

Four firefighters arrived to pull a woman from the apartment. She was transported to Lake Region Healthcare to be treated for smoke inhalation. A man trapped by smoke on the second floor was rescued with a ladder at his window, Fergus Falls Fire Chief Mark Hovland said in his report.

Hovland also said in his report that firefighters were able to rescue the woman’s cat.

“I’m very proud of the police officers and firefighters,” Hovland said. “They went above and beyond and we were able to save lives.”

Ten occupants of the building were displaced by the 11:15 p.m. blaze. The Red Cross helped provide a motel rooms for six who didn’t have other options for the night.

Two police officers that entered the apartment were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation determined that a stovetop burner was left on and combustible material near the stove started on fire.

The Fergus Falls Daily Journal is a media partner with Forum News Service