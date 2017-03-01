The man walked from his parked car on County Road 9 and jumped from the overpass and into eastbound traffic shortly before 8 a.m., patrol said.

The patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating the semi. A witness indicated it may be a white semi, traveling in the right lane, and the driver may not have realized they struck someone.

The patrol said the semi may have damage to its front bumper area.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Stat Patrol St. Cloud district at (651) 582-1292.