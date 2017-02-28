ND woman enters pageant to shine light on homeless veterans

The Grand Forks woman plans to compete in the Ms. Veteran America regional pageant May 27 in Las Vegas. If she's one of the 25 contestants who wins there, she'll go on to the final competition in October in Washington, D.C.

"It's one of those things you never imagine yourself doing," she said. "I've never been a 'girly girl.' I didn't wear high heels; I wore a uniform and combat boots."

The Ms. Veteran America pageant is sponsored by Final Salute Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports homeless women veterans, said Gessler, who's been involved with Final Salute for years, along with the American Legion, VFW and DAV.

"I have been a voice and have advocated for the homeless in my community for years, so it was natural to get involved with Final Salute," she said.

If she wins the contest, "having the chance to spread the word about homeless female vets would be awesome."

Gessler is trying to raise $3,000 for Final Salute and to cover some pageant-related expenses, she said.

The American Legion Post 6 is sponsoring Gessler's entry into the pageant and assisting with travel and lodging expenses, said Robert Greene, post commander.

"We are very proud to promote Sandy and her projects to help support female vets who are at risk because of unemployment and homelessness, especially those who have families," he said.

This is more of "a national issue," rather than a local one, Greene said. In Grand Forks, veterans advocacy officials do "a great job of finding homes for vets locally."

Not typical pageant

Gessler, who retired from the military as a sergeant in 2012, learned about the Ms. Veteran America contest more than a year ago but the deadline to apply had passed. She got to thinking about it.

"I was sitting around, joking with friends and I said, 'I'm going to do this.' "

She was encouraged by the fact that the second runner-up in the 2016 Ms. Veteran America competition was an 84-year-old World War II veteran.

"If an 84-year-old can do it, anything's possible," she said with a laugh.

The Ms. Veteran America competition is not your typical beauty pageant, she said. "It's about the beauty within, not the beauty outside."

There are no swimsuits involved.

Pageant contestants will be judged on "what we've done during service and what we've done for our community," she said. "It'll be a good time."

She has invited friends to go and be her "cheering section" at the regional competition.

Homeless in America

Homeless women veterans comprise the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population in America, Gessler said. "More than half of homeless women vets are single mothers."

She enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from Grand Forks Central High School in 1975. Gessler later served in the North Dakota National Guard, was deployed for Operation Desert Storm, and in the Army Reserves and was deployed for Operation Enduring Freedom.

She was homeless for a few months after leaving military service in 2003 and returning to her home in Florida. The job she had before her deployment had been filled; the job had included housing.

"It was devastating," she said.

She was in "survival mode," and lived in her van, showered in public park facilities and, for electricity, plugged an extension cord into the restaurant where she landed a waitress job.

"In 2003, nobody was there to help us, compared to now," she said. "There were homeless shelters for men but not for women."

More than 21 million veterans, including 2 million women, live in the U.S. and its territories, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Nearly 5,000 women vets live in North Dakota and almost 26,000 in Minnesota.

Gessler said official sources indicate 116 homeless veterans are living in North Dakota, but she doubts that number is accurate.

"That's only the number that go through the VA," she said. "A lot of people don't want to work with government officials. ... There's so much room for under-reporting."

'Everyone pulling together'

As she looks forward to the Ms. Veteran America contest, Gessler has been buoyed by all the support she's received.

"What I love about this whole process is how everyone is pulling together and contributing," she said. "High school friends are cheering me on. They've lent me dresses and jewelery. They're teaching me how to walk, how to put on makeup. I have my first formal dress now."

She learning about "stage presence," selecting glitzy jewelry to go with her formal gowns, and how to style her hair and apply makeup.

Gessler is downright giddy about the competition.

"I am so excited about being part of it," she said. "I want to be a girl, just once."

To support Final Salute Inc. and Sandy Gessler's bid for Ms. Veteran America, contact American Legion Post 6 Commander Robert Greene at robert.greene.13@us.af.mil or (218) 230-4101.