The woman later told police that she called Esparza-Mendez frantically through the night, but he refused to give her daughter back unless she agreed to get back into a relationship with him, said court documents Monday providing more details on the case.

The child is not Esparza-Mendez's, police say. But he allegedly told the woman that if she talked to police, she would never see her baby again, that he would take the baby to Mexico.

Esparza-Mendez, also known as Pedro Lopez, was charged Monday in Kandiyohi County District Court with two felonies for kidnapping and fifth-degree drug possession.

The child was later found safe Friday at the home of a third party in Willmar.

Drug and Gang Task Force agents went to a DeGraff dairy farm where Esparza was said to work and arrested him around 5:30 p.m. Friday. They allegedly found 4.2 grams of meth in his jacket pocket.

Esparza-Mendez is currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on $250,000 bail.