Charges: Minnesota man kidnapped baby to try to get girlfriend back
WILLMAR, Minn. — A Willmar woman got out of the shower Thursday evening to find her 8-month-old daughter gone. So was her ex-boyfriend, Angel Esparza-Mendez, 23, and his vehicle.
The woman later told police that she called Esparza-Mendez frantically through the night, but he refused to give her daughter back unless she agreed to get back into a relationship with him, said court documents Monday providing more details on the case.
The child is not Esparza-Mendez's, police say. But he allegedly told the woman that if she talked to police, she would never see her baby again, that he would take the baby to Mexico.
Esparza-Mendez, also known as Pedro Lopez, was charged Monday in Kandiyohi County District Court with two felonies for kidnapping and fifth-degree drug possession.
The child was later found safe Friday at the home of a third party in Willmar.
Drug and Gang Task Force agents went to a DeGraff dairy farm where Esparza was said to work and arrested him around 5:30 p.m. Friday. They allegedly found 4.2 grams of meth in his jacket pocket.
Esparza-Mendez is currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on $250,000 bail.