    Charges: Minnesota man kidnapped baby to try to get girlfriend back

    By Gretchen Brown Today at 8:41 p.m.
    Angel Esparza-Mendez

    WILLMAR, Minn.  — A Willmar woman got out of the shower Thursday evening to find her 8-month-old daughter gone. So was her ex-boyfriend, Angel Esparza-Mendez, 23, and his vehicle.

    The woman later told police that she called Esparza-Mendez frantically through the night, but he refused to give her daughter back unless she agreed to get back into a relationship with him, said court documents Monday providing more details on the case.

    The child is not Esparza-Mendez's, police say. But he allegedly told the woman that if she talked to police, she would never see her baby again, that he would take the baby to Mexico.

    Esparza-Mendez, also known as Pedro Lopez, was charged Monday in Kandiyohi County District Court with two felonies for kidnapping and fifth-degree drug possession.

    The child was later found safe Friday at the home of a third party in Willmar.

    Drug and Gang Task Force agents went to a DeGraff dairy farm where Esparza was said to work and arrested him around 5:30 p.m. Friday. They allegedly found 4.2 grams of meth in his jacket pocket.

    Esparza-Mendez is currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on $250,000 bail.

