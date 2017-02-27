Ramsey County District Judge William Leary III asked Jeronimo Yanez how he wished to plead to the second-degree manslaughter charge and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.

“Your honor, I plead not guilty,” Yanez said while standing in a dark gray suit with his three attorneys.

The 28-year-old officer also waived his right to have the criminal complaint outlining the probable cause for the charges read aloud in court.

Leary scheduled his trial to begin May 30.

Family and friends of both Castile and Yanez attended the brief hearing. St. Anthony Police Chief John Mangseth also was present.

Yanez had stopped Castile, 32, during a traffic stop July 6 in Falcon Heights, which contracts with St. Anthony for police services.

Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds — who was in the car with her 4-year-old daughter at the time — live-streamed the immediate aftermath of the shooting on Facebook. The incident sparked protests locally and nationally about police killings of people of color.

Castile is black. Yanez is Latino.

Yanez’s defense attorneys have maintained that Yanez shot out of fear for his life because Castile was reaching for a gun in his pocket.

Prosecutors say Castile, a licensed gun owner, was reaching for his wallet to comply with the officer’s commands to display his license and insurance card when Yanez unnecessarily shot him seven times.

The complaint filed against Yanez states that Castile informed the officer he had a firearm on him shortly after he was pulled over.

Castile was a nutrition services supervisor for J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet school in St. Paul.

He had no felonies on his criminal record.

Yanez became a licensed police officer in 2011 and joined the St. Anthony police force about four years ago. There is no record of complaints filed against him.