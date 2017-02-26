Now, he stood freezing in waist-high snow in the desolate Minnesota-Canadian borderlands, wondering if these last few miles of his journey might be the ones that finally killed him.

He started to walk.

"Sometimes you crawl because you cannot walk," recalled Yussuf, who crossed into Canada earlier this month through deep snow in the middle of the night at an abandoned border site near the village of Emerson. "Every step you take, you go deep."

Yussuf, 28, and two other refugees had each paid a driver $600 to deliver them from Minneapolis to far northwest Minnesota. They were told the border crossing would be a five-minute walk from the drop off. Three hours later, when Yussuf finally reached a Canadian border station, he was so spent that agents had to remove his boots.

"I was like, I give up," he said. "This is your final night."

Yussuf was lucky. Two Ghanaians who'd tried a similar crossing weeks earlier became trapped in the brutal cold and suffered frostbite so severe it cost one man all of his fingers and parts of both ears. The other kept only his thumb.

Still, they come.

Dozens of mostly African refugees are finding their way to the snow-covered farm fields that straddle the international border on either side of the Red River in North Dakota and Minnesota.

They came to the United States originally seeking asylum but are fleeing to Canada, in part because they fear the political climate in U.S. makes it more likely they will be deported.

The crossings have accelerated this winter to the point where they are overwhelming Manitoba's refugee aid system. Canadian officials, worried about the fate of refugees as well as their country's border security, have become increasingly alarmed about the illegal passages.

It shows no signs of stopping.

Minnesota immigration attorneys say Donald Trump's election as president triggered panic among many refugees who'd been hoping for asylum in the U.S. but now see Canada as their only chance.

In the Twin Cities, migrants have managed to find drivers and quasi-smugglers who for a few hundred dollars promise to deliver them to the border, but don't say where, exactly.

It's a journey that might kill someone this winter. But the stories of Yussuf and others who've made the crossing suggest that despite the cost, many more will try.

'Things were not as they had thought'

Yussuf's winter journey that night to the Minnesota-Canadian border began nearly four years earlier in Somalia, where he said he was targeted as a minority tribe member who fell in love with a girl from a majority tribe and was badly beaten.

There's no way to verify his story, but he said the incident left him hospitalized and convinced him to flee the country.

He took a route familiar to many asylum seekers, flying to South America and making his way to the southern U.S. border. He flew into Colombia and paid a man to guide him through the jungle across the border into Panama.

He said he'd been living in San Diego, working odd jobs while he waited for his refugee claim to be processed. But his claim was denied and he was ordered deported late in 2015.

For about two months before he fled to Canada, Yussuf lived with family in Minneapolis. A friend there found a man willing to drive Yussuf to the border. Yussuf said he was convinced he had to flee the U.S. before he was deported. A return to Somalia, he said, would be a death sentence.

"Why I take this risk?" he asked. "(It) is because there was no humanity in the United States any longer because of the new administration."

Fear is driving people to take desperate action, according to Maggie Yaboah, president of the 1,200-member Ghanaian Union of Manitoba, which often provides informal assistance to new arrivals.

Yaboah, who immigrated to Canada more than 30 years ago, said it used to be that one or two refugees a year arrived from Ghana. But since last fall, more than two dozen men have walked across the border into Manitoba.

After the men had their asylum claims denied during the Obama administration, they fled to Canada to avoid deportation. Yaboah has helped them find furniture for apartments, brought them food and even had one of the new arrivals live with her for several months until he found housing.

She spends a lot of time lately with two Ghanaians who have become the faces of refugee desperation in recent weeks.

Razak Iyal and Seidu Mohammed walked across the border in late December on a bitterly cold night. They suffered severe frostbite while exposed to the elements for as long as 10 hours as they tried with their hands to lift the snow from their boots.

"My eyes was frozen. I can't see anything, and we are walking on the highway. I was very terrified. I was about to give up," said Mohammed as he sat for an interview in Winnipeg with heavily bandaged hands in his lap.

Mohammed had all of his fingers and parts of both ears amputated. Iyal kept only the thumb on his right hand. They will have to relearn the basics of life.

"You can't put on your shoe by yourself. It's terrible," said Iyal, sitting on the edge of a bed in a tiny room in a rehabilitation center in Winnipeg.

But the men say they do not regret the dangerous choice they made.

"We lost our fingers, but we still alive," Iyal said. "I know with the help of people of Canada, we can do something with our life."

The men will likely need to wait weeks to find out if they will be granted asylum in Canada.

Mohammed and Iyal arrived in the U.S. separately from Ghana seeking refugee status, traveling the common route through South America. They expected a new life in the states. But both said they were detained by the Obama administration after arriving.

The two men said they met at a bus station in Minneapolis. Both had fled their homes in a panic after being contacted by immigration officials.

"When I saw that letter, my body was shaking. I couldn't even sleep that day," said Mohammed. He packed a bag and ran the next day, telling no one where he was going.

The men remain optimistic. Despite losing all of his fingers, Mohammed, who said he earned a living playing soccer in Ghana, has a plan.

"I want to go to a coaching course to get a license and start coaching kids. That's my dream right now."

'You may not survive'

From across the border in Minnesota, immigration attorneys and community advocates have witnessed the rush of asylum seekers heading north.

That sense of urgency swelled during the presidential election as then-candidate Donald Trump advanced closer to the Oval Office with his promise to deport millions.

As president, Trump's executive order halting the refugee program and barring travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States as a step to keep out "radical Islamic terrorists" has fueled even more panic.

At the same time, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made clear his nation's plan to embrace refugees, even greeting newly arrived Syrian families off the plane.

The week Trump signed his executive order on immigration, Trudeau tweeted, "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith."

That contrast is impossible for asylum seekers in the U.S. to ignore, said Abdinasir Abdulahi, a Somali-American immigration attorney in Minneapolis.

"They're reading the signals," Abdulahi said. "You have Trump saying, 'Day One, I'll deport you.' But at the same time, you have Canada giving all the signals that, 'We're welcoming. You would find at least hope here.'"

The U.S. and Canada have what's called the Safe Third Country Agreement. The pact, signed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, says a refugee must claim asylum in the country where they first arrive. So a refugee arriving at a Canadian border checkpoint could be turned back to the U.S.

That's why refugees are crossing the border illegally to make their claim on Canadian soil, according to Mitchell Goldberg, president of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers.

"They're being told the only way you can make a claim in Canada is to cross the border," said Goldberg. "They're being told that's illegal, but in fact that's the only way for them to make a refugee claim, and if their life is in danger in their country, that's the only recourse left for them to get into the country and make a claim inside."

He and other immigration advocacy leaders are calling on the Canadian government to scrap that agreement. They say the U.S. is no longer a safe place for refugees.

"We are witnessing a dramatic shift away from basic norms of human rights and refugee protection in the U.S. In this environment we simply cannot rely on the Trump administration to protect the refugees we turn away at our borders. Canada has a duty to suspend enforcement of the STCA immediately," said Goldberg.

It's not just Canada's welcoming message that might be luring people across the border. A backlog in U.S. immigration cases, fueled by staffing shortages in the asylum system and an influx of immigrants from Central America, are extending the wait times for immigrants whose cases have yet to be decided.

In Minnesota alone, the number of pending immigration court cases has increased by about 52 percent, from 3,194 to 4,846, over the past five years, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

The fact that asylum seekers are risking their fingers, toes, ears and lives to trek across the border troubles many Twin Cities community leaders.

Kwao Amegashie, an immigration attorney and past president of the Ghanaian Association of Minnesota, said he was astonished when he read a news story about Iyal and Mohammed, the Ghanaian men who lost most of their fingers in pursuit of safe haven.

Amegashie, who attended school in North Dakota, said most likely these newcomers had no idea just how unforgiving the Northern Plains could be at the coldest time of the year.

"I started thinking, probably this person didn't talk to anybody in the Ghanaian community here, who probably would have told that person, 'No, it's going to be hazardous,'" Amegashie said. "We as a community can start educating people that, 'Hey if you're doing this, you may not survive.'"

'Could be a pretty bad outcome all around'

The U.S.-Canadian border a few miles either side of Interstate 29 is a popular spot for illegal border crossings.

At the spot where Yusuf entered Canada, there is a simple metal gate across the border and the road is blocked with snowdrifts. Just across the border there's still a sign, rather faded, that says "Welcome to Canada." Beyond that sign is Emerson.

"For us it's the predominant border activity we see up here," said Eric Kuhn, patrol agent in charge of the Pembina Border Patrol office in North Dakota. He oversees about 100 miles of border in Minnesota and North Dakota.

The agency won't provide information on how many agents work out of this office, but said about 2,000 agents are deployed along the entire 4,000-mile border.

Kuhn noted several of the commonly used stealth border crossing points, most within a 16-mile border segment easily accessible from I-29.

The typical scenario goes like this: An acquaintance or family member gives the refugee a ride north from Minneapolis and drops them somewhere near the border late at night. The person seeking asylum then walks across the border and contacts Canadian authorities.

People who are picked up can face administrative sanctions, such as having a tourist visa cancelled. They can also be detained if they have a deportation order in the U.S. But authorities don't have exact data on people heading north because it is not against the law to sneak out of the country.

"Whether it's loose or highly organized, it is a very well-known route," Kuhn said. "Predominantly Somali nationals, or East Africans in general, can find out to come to Minneapolis and in short order can get up here to cross the border."

Kuhn does not believe organized crime or gangs are part of the movement of refugees, but agents often don't get much information from people they do stop and question.

"And understandably so," said Kuhn. "A lot of these people are coming from pretty war-torn, pretty terrible places where you wouldn't give much information to any authority figures because authority figures are not to be trusted in many of the places these refugees originate from."

There's no doubt that the number of people attempting to cross illegally has leaped in recent years.

Canadian Border Services Agency data show that from April 2013 to March 2014, 68 refugees seeking asylum illegally crossed the border near Pembina. From April through December of 2016, 430 people made the crossing.

The walk could be anywhere from 1 mile to 5 or 6 miles through snow-covered fields. The border patrol has rescued lost refugees 20 miles south of the border.

Sometimes the U.S. Border Patrol sees a shadowy figure on a surveillance camera heading north and simply passes the information to Canadian law enforcement. They will stop people if they can, question them and try to dissuade them from crossing the border. But unless a criminal background check turns up something, they are released.

So why bother chasing people who are leaving the country? Kuhn said they don't want anyone to die on a frozen farm field.

They also need to assist Canadian law enforcement, and they need to be alert for a possible reverse in the traffic flow, what he calls "bad guys" using the same area to enter the U.S.

Kuhn wants to keep the flow of refugees contained to this corridor along I-29. He worries what will happen if they try to cross the border in even more remote areas farther east in Minnesota. "You start driving them into areas where they're more likely to get in trouble and less likely to have a cell phone signal," said, "and it could be a pretty bad outcome all around."