Cass Lake-Bena staff decided to evacuate the school district's combined middle and high school almost immediately after learning of a threat there last month, and a nonspecific threat against a school in northern Minnesota the month before prompted lockdowns and increased police presence throughout the region almost as soon as word of it spread.

Police generally allow districts to determine what actions are appropriate and work with them to keep students safe after receiving a threat, and Bemidji Area Schools and Cass Lake-Bena administrators said their districts' response to and assessments of threats are done within a case-by-case framework that often calls on their gut instincts.

"When you assess that threat, you decide: is this a credible threat? Or is it just someone talking? Someone that's responding out of anger or hurt," said Bemidji Superintendent Jim Hess. "We just try to use our good judgement...Do you feel like this is a threat? Do you feel like this person has the means to carry out this threat?"

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said a majority of threats against schools, at least in the Bemidji area, originate on social media and often come from students themselves. These threats often turn out to be relatively harmless, Mastin said, but law enforcement tends to err on the side of caution.

"It used to be just by word of mouth but now social media, it's so easy for people to put these comments out there or say something that might be construed by someone else as being threatening," Mastin said. "That just adds to the complexity but again, it's tied back to that social networking platform."

Assessment

Bemidji Area Schools staff are required to report any threats they notice to their immediate supervisors, Hess said, and each school in the Bemidji district has a "threat assessment team" that can convene immediately, if necessary, whenever a parent, teacher, or staff member reports a threat. The teams use a worksheet to determine whether a threat is "transient"—a non-serious outburst of frustration or anger that's readily resolved—or "substantive."

A substantive threat can then be categorized as "serious" threats like assault or "very serious" threats like murder or sexual assault. Hess said the district would contact law enforcement agencies if there's a threat against a particular student or group of students, or if the threat involved a violent act like a shooting, stabbing, or bombing.

Mastin said police become aware of threats either through a member of the public or school officials, and that the split is about 50-50. A potential perpetrator rarely calls in a threat themselves, he said; often the information comes from a friend or social media contact.

Once police become aware of a threat they begin investigating immediately and work with schools to determine the proper course of action.

"When we receive the tip it becomes an investigation, and typically it rises to the level of immediacy," Mastin said. "This is something that is very serious and we need to make sure that we've done everything we can to make sure kids are safe."

Brian Stefanich, the high school's principal and a member of its threat assessment team, said the team can access student records and often gets input from counselors or social workers.

"A lot of it's based on the student, the history, the other factors that play in based on the timing of the event," Stefanich said of administrators' assessment of a given threat. "What else is going on? What other students are involved? They're all case-by-case, so it's hard to just pinpoint exactly what you would do in a situation because every case is different."

School staff consider whether a student is, for instance, in special education classes and might conduct a "manifestation determination" to see if their words could become actions.

"That's a whole other category that's into play depending on the student and the circumstances," Stefanich said.

Response

Cass Lake-Bena schools have an emergency response team of their own, too. The team has regular monthly meetings to go over protocol and debrief as necessary, High School Principal Bryan Hackbarth said.

In 2016, Cass County schools were threatened five times and school staff were threatened once. Students were threatened three times, according to statistics provided by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Two people were charged with making terroristic threats in response to the incidents; one has been convicted and one charge is still pending. The county has schools from several districts other than Cass Lake-Bena.

When staff at Cass Lake-Bena hear of a threat, they typically put the building into a "soft lockdown," which means that student movement is restricted inside the building, Hackbarth said. The soft lockdown gives staffers a chance to evaluate the threat, determine a course of action, and contact the district's superintendent or law enforcement, as necessary.

"If you have any chance of getting a witness or somebody to interview to determine whether the threat is real or not, you do that, but you don't do that at the expense of student safety," Hackbarth said. "If you can get 'em out of there, you get 'em out of there."

Responses to a threat, however, can range from a meeting with a counselor to an all-out evacuation.

"We take every verbal thing or written thing of concern seriously, and we want to make sure we follow up on that," Hackbarth said. "What is the information on that threat? Is there a time on it? Is there a day? Is there a location? Did somebody see something? Hear something? You take that information and a lot of times you don't have a lot to go on. You just have what you have so you've got to make a decision...If the danger is immediate, evacuation is what needs to happen, and if it's not then you go a different direction."

Mastin said students should make sure to think about what they post on social media to avoid saying something that could be construed as a threat.

"You need to be aware of what you post on social media and how it may be perceived by other people that don't have the full context of what you're saying," Mastin said. "People should know that; should be aware of the whole context of the message."