Minnesotan Ellison’s DNC campaign falls short

In his first action as incoming DNC chair, Perez moved to anoint Ellison deputy chair of the party, and the 435 Democrats in Atlanta for the voting unanimously agreed. The deputy spot gives Ellison a role in the party’s future but, unlike the chair position, does not mean he will resign his seat in Congress.

In defeat, Ellison, who was an early supporter of Bernie Sanders’ presidential run and has long been a liberal darling, asked the party to unify.

“I am asking you to give everything you got to support Chairman Perez,” Ellison said. “You love this country. You love all the people in it. You care about each and every one of them. Urban, rural suburban, all colors, all cultures, all faiths, everybody. And they are in need of your help. And if we waste even a moment going at it over who supported who we are not going to be standing up for those people.”

Ellison, a Minneapolis Democrat, had waged a four-month all-out campaign for chair. He racked up endorsements — including early support from Sanders and later support from Democrats across the country.

But Perez, who is the party’s first Latino chair, had the support of many high-profile backers of President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Both had strong support when it came to voting Saturday at the DNC’s winter meeting. On the first ballot, Perez received 213.5 votes and Ellison received 200. The five other candidates and blank ballots made up the rest of the 427 votes cast.

By the second ballot, Perez clinched victory, receiving 235 votes to Ellison’s 200.

“I come to you, my friends, with an unrelenting optimism in our capacity to move forward,” Perez said. “I know we can win the battles ahead. I know we will win the battles ahead when we put our values forward, when we lead together.”

Perez will be charged with fundraising and organizing for Democrats at one of their darkest times. After November’s election, Democrats held just 16 governor’s offices, Donald Trump won the presidency and Republicans kept their hold on the U.S. House and Senate.

“We’ve got to win elections. We’re in this mess not because we lost one election but thousands of elections,” Ellison told the assembled Democrats.

But he lost his own election bid — for DNC chair — a few hours later.

To many observers, the contest between Perez and Ellison was a retelling of the race between Sanders — favored by newer, more liberal Democrats — and Clinton — supported by the more established and pragmatic in the party.

But others rejected that simple frame, saying that both men had backing from various factions within the Democratic party and had to stand on their own.

To Republicans, Ellison’s loss in the chair’s race and Perez’s ascension means a continuation of liberal Democratic politics.

“This one-two, left-wing punch further proves Democrats are out of touch and will continue to move even further out of the mainstream. They learned absolutely nothing from this past election,” said Minnesota Republican Party chair Keith Downey.

But Democratic leaders said that they have learned. They’ve learned they must renew their appeal to working class voters, stand up for their values and reinvigorate their efforts to promote voter turnout. And, as was clear from the speeches in Atlanta on Saturday, they realized they must unite against a common foe: President Trump.

