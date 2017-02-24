Search
    25 Dakota Access protesters booked into Grand Forks County jail

    By April Baumgarten Today at 10:04 a.m.
    An elderly woman is escorted to a transport van after being arrested by law enforcement at the Oceti Sakowin camp as part of the final sweep of the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters on Thursday in Morton County near Cannon Ball.2-22-2017

    GRAND FORKS — More than two dozen Dakota Access Pipeline protesters were booked Thursday, Feb. 23, into the Grand Forks County jail.

    Grand Forks County Correctional Center booking logs listed 25 people had been taken to the jail from Morton County, where law enforcement worked Thursday to clear a camp set up near Cannon Ball, N.D. The camps near where the Dakota Access Pipeline is to be constructed was ordered to be evacuated by 2 p.m. Thursday, though some protesters remained in the camp until they left voluntarily or were arrested.

    Law enforcement declared the camp cleared Thursday afternoon.

    Housing protesters at jails outside Morton County is not uncommon. Other jails across the state, including the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake, also have housed protesters in the past. The LEC booked nine protesters into its facility Thursday, according to its jail logs.

    This is the first time the Grand Forks jail has housed Dakota Access protesters, jail administrator Bret Burkholder said. The protesters likely won't be there long since they are likely to be bailed out shortly, he added.

    "Someone is in the lobby trying to (bail them out) now," Burkholder said Friday morning, adding the additional inmates shouldn't stress the jail.

    The protesters housed at the Grand Forks County and Devils Lake jails were booked for obstructing governmental functions, according to jail logs.

