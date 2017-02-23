"I would like to apologize to the families. ... I made a mistake," O'Neal, 32, told Ramsey County District Judge Richard Kyle at his sentencing Thursday. "Every night I am haunted by that mistake. ... I sit in my cell and cry.

"I did have a choice ... and I made the wrong choice," the St. Paul man said.

O'Neal pleaded guilty in August to two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder in the deaths of Dominique Charles Moss, 23, and Nicholas Bennett Tousley, 30.

The men were gunned down outside the Midway Motel on Snelling Avenue on March 22 after Ronald Conway hatched a plan to try to recover methamphetamine and money he believed Tousley stole from him.

He asked O'Neal to come along with a gun. He persuaded another man, Eric John Benner, to be his driver.

As the three huddled outside Moss' motel room, where Tousley was staying, Moss unexpectedly showed up at the door. Soon O'Neal started firing shots. Moss was shot "point-blank" in the back as he lay on the sidewalk, Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Janice Barker said during Thursday's hearing. Tousley was fatally shot in the back as he ran away.

Commending the "rare" and "genuine" remorse O'Neal has consistently shown, Kyle sentenced O'Neal to 28 years in prison for the murders.

The length was in alignment with what both the state and defense requested at sentencing. O'Neal also will be given credit for the 338 days he's served in jail since his arrest.

Despite being the shooter in the double-homicide, O'Neal's sentence was considerably shorter than the 40-year sentence recently handed down to Conway for his role in the murders.

Kyle acknowledged the sentence disparity was "odd" but said it was justified because Conway had been the mastermind behind the plan and therefore bore the most responsibility for Tousley's and Moss' deaths.

He also said O'Neal's willingness to testify for the state against Conway factored into his sentencing decision, as did his swift assumption of responsibility.

"This crime has caused immeasurable pain. ... Obviously we have lost two very young men with lots of potential, and that's on you," Kyle said. "I don't know if the families ... can forgive you. ... That's not for me to say."

Relatives of both Moss and Tousley read tear-filled victim-impact statements at the hearing.

Moss was a security guard with ambitions of becoming a police officer. He had several siblings who now have to grow up without him, said his mother, Nadine Moss. His 80-year-old grandfather, who helped raise him, now struggles with heart problems.

"This has been a complete nightmare," Nadine Moss said. "I can't sleep at night. ... I have dreams of my son crying for help and bleeding. ... My heart hurts so bad."

Tousley was a father and had a sister, according to the statement read in court by his aunt, Sue Keswani. He grew up in Florida and moved to Minnesota in 2014 to be closer to relatives. He previously was an auto technician and found himself addicted to drugs after an injury.

The 6-foot-5 "gentle-giant" had been through treatment twice and had plans to attend Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation at the time of his death.

His aunt described the pain her family has felt since his death as "an emotional bomb."

A letter was also read on behalf of his parents, who still live in Florida.

They said his murder "consumes our every thought."

Benner will be sentenced for two counts of aiding and abetting unintentional second-degree murder next month.