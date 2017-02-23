The metro is expected to get about an inch of snow by Friday afternoon -- if anything at all -- with areas to the southeast seeing a couple more, said meteorologist Bill Borghoff with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

That’s down a bit from previous snowfall estimates. On Wednesday, forecasters were warning that we could see a foot or more.

“Some (forecasting) models were calling for over 20 (inches),” Borghoff said. “That kind of highlights how poorly the models did with this system.”

The snow will fall, he added, but it will be well south of the Twin Cities. Areas along the Iowa border might see about a foot of total accumulation.

The system will cool things off in the metro area, however. Temperatures were expected to dip to 26 degrees overnight Thursday, and reach a high of 29 on Friday.

This is in stark contrast to the record-breaking highs the Twin Cities have seen this week. Wednesday’s high of 59, which broke the 1930 record of 57, capped a streak of unseasonably warm weather with five record highs in the Twin Cities over six days.