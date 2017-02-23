Officers cleared in Hibbing shooting

Hibbing police Capt. Kurt Metzig and Officer Cody Loewen shot and wounded Che Nathaniel Jones, 24, of Rochester, Minn., on Jan. 13. The officers were responding to a 911 call of a person with a gun at 2907½ Third. Ave. E. and encountered Jones carrying a gun outside of the residence, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in January.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that it found the actions of Metzig and Loewen to be "an authorized and justified use of deadly force upon an armed fleeing felon."

According to Thursday's announcement from the St. Louis County Attorney's Office:

Metzig and Loewen were responding to a report of a man with a gun allegedly assaulting an unarmed citizen and were aware, before arriving on the scene, that one gunshot had been reported. When they arrived at the scene, the two officers saw Jones was holding a silver handgun and standing over an "obviously injured individual," the attorney's office stated. The two officers ordered Jones to disarm himself, but Jones attempted to flee the scene.

"They had reason to believe that he had already fired one shot from his handgun, and having used the handgun to assault an unarmed citizen, was fleeing police officers in a heavily populated residential neighborhood in Hibbing. By any reasonable standard, Jones constituted a threat to the safety of the public," the attorney's office stated.

Jones slipped and fell in an alley and turned his gun in the direction of the officers, "most likely" firing a round at the officers, the attorney's office stated. It was then that the officers shot Jones, hitting the front part of his body three times.

"At that point, Jones constituted a direct imminent threat to the life and safety of the officers in addition to being a threat to the safety of the public," the attorney's office stated.

Jones was on his back when the officers approached him, with a .357 Magnum revolver underneath his leg. The revolver's cylinder contained two spent casings.

The attorney's office said on Thursday that it came to the conclusion after the attorney's office received the BCA's file on the incident and it was also reviewed by retired Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Vernon Swanum.