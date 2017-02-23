Police arrested the 60-year-old driver, whom officers suspected of being under the influence and possibly on his phone. The man has been a lawyer in Minnesota for more than 30 years.

Scott Allen Spoo, of St. Paul, was in the crosswalk on Mississippi River Boulevard at Dayton Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. when a man driving a sport-utility vehicle hit Spoo. Spoo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV's driver, Peter Holmes Berge, was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation.

Witnesses told police the driver may have been on his phone at the time of the crash, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. Linders said he didn't have information about whether Berge was believed to have been talking, texting or otherwise using the phone.

Officers also believed Berge was "under the influence of something" based on their observations at the scene and his performance on sobriety tests, according to Linders. Police said results of a blood test, to determine whether Berge was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, are pending.

Berge has not been charged. He declined a Pioneer Press interview request.

Police continue to investigate the crash, which occurred about an hour and 20 minutes before sunset. Spoo was the first pedestrian to be killed in a crash in St. Paul this year.

Spoo grew up in Deer Park, Wis., and graduated from New Richmond High School in 2000. He went to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for a year before heading to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and was hired at 3M about 11 years ago, where he was a senior product development engineer in the stationery and office supplies division. 3M said in a statement that workers were "deeply saddened" by his death.

Spoo's mother, Ruth Spoo, remembered him as "a quiet guy who was very kind." When he wasn't working, Scott Spoo loved spending time outdoors.

"Scott was an avid biker — mountain biking, any kind of biking," said Ruth Spoo. "If he wasn't biking, he was running every day." He also kayaked and camped.

Spoo enjoyed traveling and often participated in mountain bike races, such as ones that Penn Cycle holds at Buck Hill each week and The Almanzo 100, a 100-mile gravel bicycle race in Spring Valley, Minn.

Friends of Spoo's are feeling awful about his death, said Joel Benton, who knew him from the Twin Cities mountain biking community.

"This can happen to anyone, any time," Benton said in a message. "All of us know it can happen, just don't want to think about it."

Spoo's mother said her son was safety conscious and always aware of his surroundings when he was biking or running.

Minnesota court records show no past criminal cases for Berge and one speeding violation that he pleaded guilty to in 2013.

Berge worked at Minnesota Continuing Legal Education for the last 10 years, until the end of January, as web education director.

He is the ethics chair for the Hennepin County Bar Association, along with being president-elect of both the Mitchell Hamline School of Law alumni association and the Association for Continuing Legal Education, a national organization that is based in St. Paul.