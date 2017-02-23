Search
Bemidji police investigating shots fired at Enbridge building, no one hurt

    Authorities making more arrests near Dakota Access Pipeline camp

    By Amy Dalrymple Today at 11:48 a.m.
    The first of several structural fire were set by Dakota Access Pipeline protesters early Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Several fires were set throughout the day at the Oceti Sakowin camp before many of the protesters left the camp near Cannon Ball, N.D. as per the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mandatory evacuation. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune 1 / 5
    Police use a high-powered camera to monitor the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp in southern Morton County Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Amy Dalrymple/Forum News Service)2 / 5
    Dakota Access Pipeline opponents sing prayer songs Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, as they vacate the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannon Ball, N.D., ahead of the evacuation deadline. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune 3 / 5
    Dakota Access Pipeline protesters struggle to haul small wagon with personal possessions up a hill near the entrance to the Oceti Sakowin camp as part of the mandatory evacuation Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune 4 / 5
    A large crowd representing a majority of the remaining Dakota Access Pipeline protesters march out of the Oceti Sakowin camp before the 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, deadline set for evacuation of the camp mandated by the U.S. Army Coprs of Engineers on Wednesday. In the background smoke and flames from one of the several structural fires started by the protesters over the course of the day. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune 5 / 5

    NEAR CANNON BALL, N.D. -- Officers dressed in riot gear began entering the main Dakota Access Pipeline resistance camp Thursday, Feb. 23, and appear to be checking on structures.

    By noon, about a dozen people were arrested. Authorities were using plastic handcuffs and placing those arrested into transport vans.

    Law enforcement staged heavy equipment and Humvees on the hill above the camp, while officers dressed in the protective gear could be seen working in the area about 10:30 a.m. Some of the officers, dressed in rubber boots, are carrying pepper spray, clubs and less-than-lethal munitions. A helicopter and airplane are flying above the camp.

    About 18 National Guard members and its equipment were moving into the camp.

    Law enforcement estimated 30 people remained in the evacuation area the morning of Thursday, Feb. 23, but one observer put the number higher.

    About a dozen people have crossed the frozen Cannonball River and re-entered the camp as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Cleanup was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol said law enforcement is cautiously assessing the camp before cleanup will proceed.

    "We don't know exactly what's inside some of the remaining structures," Iverson said. A total of 11 people were arrested Wednesday, according to a list of names provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously announced it would close the camp Wednesday, and Gov. Doug Burgum signed an evacuation order with a Wednesday deadline, emphasizing safety concerns and the need to clean up the camp ahead of spring flooding. Burgum said Wednesday evening that people could still leave voluntarily Thursday.

    Those arrested Wednesday included one member of the media, Jack Smith IV of Mic, an online news outlet. Iverson said everyone was warned to leave Highway 1806 or face arrest.

    One person arrested who reported a hip injury was "medically cleared" from the hospital and taken to jail, Iverson said. Most of those who were arrested were taken to the Lake Region Correctional Facility in Devils Lake. None of those who were arrested Wednesday were from North Dakota. Four are from California, while the others are from Canada, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

    There was no new information Thursday morning about the 17-year-old girl who was "severely burned" Wednesday and airlifted to Minneapolis or the 7-year-old boy who also injured.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Amy Dalrymple

    Amy Dalrymple is a Forum News Service reporter stationed in the Oil Patch. She can be reached at adalrymple@forumcomm.com or (701) 580-6890.

    adalrymple@forumcomm.com
