The Minnesota Department of Health, in a report posted online on Tuesday, found that "financial exploitation" had occurred at the facility when 26 residents reported missing money between January and June of last year. Darin Hatch, special investigator for the department's Office of Health Facility Complaints, concluded that 25 of those residents were victimized. His investigation was concluded on Jan. 3 of this year, according to the report.

Losses totaled more than $3,000, according to the report. Individual amounts ranged from $10 to $600. All of the residents were reimbursed, Zeleznikar said.

Full Circle reported the alleged thefts to the health department and to Duluth police, and eventually requested permission to set up a sting, Zeleznikar said.

"It was concerning to all of us," she said. "We took aggressive measures because the police are very busy with other crimes."

The sting was simple: With a resident's permission, a hidden camera was placed in his room along with a Father's Day card in which $120 in $20 bills were enclosed. A registered nurse, reviewing the footage, watched a staff member "take the $120 out of the card and place the money in her left pants pocket," according to the report. The nurse called police.

When the staff member was confronted, she admitted to that theft and four others, according to the report. Police cited the staffer for misdemeanor theft.

The staff member was fired immediately, Zeleznikar said, and the string of thefts ended.

Zeleznikar said she has been in the business for 34 years and at Full Circle Senior Living since 2001 without previously encountering such a significant string of thefts.

"We do our criminal background checks, but you can't mandate and regulate integrity," she said. "That's a difficult thing for all providers."

But the vast majority of health care employees have high standards and are "highly offended" when someone from their ranks acts in a way that harms their reputation, Zeleznikar said.

The state's report didn't include the name of the alleged thief. Duluth police didn't respond to a request for information about the case.

Keystone Bluffs, which opened in 1980, consists of 80 apartments.