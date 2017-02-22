It's unclear how long the closure will last. The city council approved a "hard closure" of the club until it meets a list of conditions — and the city could still revoke the club's liquor license.

Immediately following Wednesday's emergency meeting, the club's owner, Paul Xiong, said he wants to shutter the place for good.

"I'm done with it," Xiong said. "I don't want this business. It's a headache."

However, a few minutes earlier, his wife, Marsea Xiong, who acts as club manager, had asked the council to not close the club near the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue on the St. Paul border. She blamed the incident on promoters contracted to book entertainment for the club — an argument rejected by council members.

An administrative hearing is set for Monday to determine the future of the club's liquor license, and Mayor Nora Slawik said that meeting will still be held because the owners' intentions were unclear.

Five people were injured in the incident, which began inside Stargate and led to a barrage of gunfire outside the club. At least one person was shot inside the club, shattering a leg bone, according to an attorney representing at least one of the victims.

Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell said Wednesday that investigators found about 70 shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Police have expressed surprise that no one was killed in such a shootout, which broke out even as police officers were on the property.

"We were lucky Saturday," Schnell said in a report to the council Wednesday. "One of our police officers felt and heard a bullet pass by his head. ... There could have been multiple deaths."

OWNERS CAST BLAME

Marsea Xiong described the shooting as a "dark day" and expressed regret that the people were hurt at her business. "I'm very devastated," she said.

But she noted that it was the first episode of such violence since the Xiongs took over the club in April. She appeared to cast blame on a promoter the couple contracted with who had previously worked for Club Cancun, a nearby nightclub. "What made us contract with him is that he had emphasized that he had people 21 and up ... and the music he played was not rap, and that was important for us."

But the promoter booked entertainment that drew a problematic clientele, she said, not providing specifics. "There's a strong correlation with this type of crowd and what happened. ... We need to eliminate this type of crowd."

She also called for stricter gun laws, a sentiment echoed in her husband's animated remarks to reporters afterward.

"I love it," Paul Xiong said of the council's decision. He said he wasn't being sarcastic. "Let's close the club down because this business is a lot of mess and we need to close it. All the clubs should be closed. In order to stop gun (violence), you gotta eliminate guns. ... I'm not blaming the council. I'm a non-violent person. What I'm seeing in this country is everybody has guns."

The scene was a far cry from the optimism the couple had expressed earlier this year, when they publicly envisioned a family-oriented entertainment venue that included expansion plans to build a restaurant on site.

HISTORY OF PROBLEMS

The location, which sits at the nexus of Maplewood, St. Paul and Roseville, has dogged officials from all three communities for years as they have sought to come up with a cohesive vision. Currently, the commercial area contains an array of businesses, from a Caribou Coffee to a Pawn America. On the St. Paul side, south of Larpenteur, sits Club Cancun, which for years had a rowdy reputation and was the subject of frequent police calls and complaints from neighbors but has been seen as less of a problem in recent time. Stargate's history of problems dates back a decade, ranging from police calls to building and safety violations, according to Maplewood officials.

In the past few years, the club has been the site of violent disturbances. In May 2015, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot by a private security guard in Stargate's parking lot after a group of five men allegedly assaulted the security guard. In April 2011, a 21-year-old man slashed three other men with a box cutter, again in the club's parking lot.

Maplewood City Council member Kathleen Juenemann waived a stack of papers Wednesday as she recalled city council actions from 2008, long before the Xiongs assumed ownership in April. While several city officials said they were hopeful that promises of family entertainment would bring a change in atmosphere to the club under the new owners, the city soon found itself at odds with the Xiongs.

Juenemann read from a city council list of demands in June, in which Schnell sketched out a blueprint for the club to move forward. It included rectifying various code violations and a condition that the owners must consider safety when booking entertainment.

"Chief Schnell gave you a sensational plan and you blew it," she said.

She said Marsea Xiong's request to stay open for business while the club came into compliance was unacceptable. Such sentiments were also expressed by Slawik and council members Bryan Smith, Marylee Abrams and Tou Xiong, all of whom said they've received numerous phone calls and emails from residents, from Maplewood, St. Paul and Roseville, demanding Stargate be shut down.

"Many people want Stargate shut down once and for all," Slawik said. "People need to understand that is not in our power. Businesses have rights."

CONDITIONS TO REOPEN

According to the action taken by the council, Stargate would have to satisfy a number of conditions outlined Wednesday by Schnell in consultation with other city officials.

They include:

• Correcting violations to building, fire, safety and health codes and submitting to random inspections through 2018.

• Improving video surveillance. Currently, at least two cameras are broken, and coverage of the parking lot is incomplete.

• Increasing parking lot security.

• Turning over surveillance recordings to police within eight hours of being asked.

• Designating a security manager who would meet with police and, along with the Xiongs, outlining a security plan. "There's no clear chain of command now," Schnell said. In addition, security guards would be required to be in uniform and to intervene if they saw controlled-substance use.

• Using ID-swiping technology to verify that no underage patrons are allowed.

• Not serving patrons anything in glass, be it a bottle of beer or a glass of water.

• Securing the rear door with an alarm. Schnell said police suspect underage guests get into the nightclub through the back door.

It's unclear how long it would take for such measures to be adopted and the city to sign off on them.