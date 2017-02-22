Woman in ND truck stop homicide to change plea

The agreement for Krystal Lynn Feist, 32, was filed Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, in federal court. Investigators said she shot Austin B. Forsman, 24, on March 11 at the Flying J truck stop at 4401 32nd Ave. S. Forsman's body was found in a vehicle in the gas station's parking lot.

Feist was set to go to trial in May, but she instead will appear Monday for sentencing.

The plea agreement is part of an unfolding saga of court developments for suspects who have been charged in connection to a drug ring that crossed state lines. Prosecutors said in court documents Feist and others were involved in trafficking more than 500 grams of meth in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Investigators have named Modesto Alfredo Torrez, 34, the ring leader in the drug operation, stating in court documents he "greenlighted" Forsman's death and ordered Feist to "pull the trigger," prosecutors have said.

Feist and Torrez face the most serious charges in the case: death caused by use of a firearm during a crime of violence, murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance.

Torrez, whose trial is set May 2, also has been charged with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting.

Feist was charged with murder in Grand Forks District Court, but that case was dropped in June so prosecutors could file federal charges. The death penalty also was considered for Feist, but prosecutors declined to pursue capital punishment. If successful, it would have been the second time a North Dakota federal case would have garnered the death penalty.

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., 63, who is on death row for the 2003 kidnapping, rape and murder of University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin, is the only person who received the death penalty for a federal case in North Dakota.

Each charge against Feist carries a life sentence, and the most serious charge, murder in the furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy, carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. The two other charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Other developments

Several motions, including a process to consider for the death penalty, have delayed Torrez's case progress.

After the U.S. Attorney General's Office decided not to pursue the death penalty against Torrez, a motion was filed Tuesday for Donald Knight to withdraw as Torrez's defense attorney, with court documents stating it would be more feasible for Crookston attorney Charles Stock to be Torrez's lead counsel.

Other defendants have pleaded guilty in the case. Most recently, Michael Scott Vaughn, 36, and Andrew Neil Hills, 43, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Fargo to change their pleas in the case of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges. Both could be sentenced to life in prison, though court documents state the minimum sentence for Vaughn would be five years in prison with an $8 million fine. Hills would serve at least 10 years in prison and could pay a $10 million fine.

Aaron Lee Morado, Andrew Robert Wiley and Christopher Alan Anderson have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The maximum sentence is life in prison with a minimum sentence of 10 years. Morado has a sentencing hearing May 15, and Anderson's is June 19.

Darla Kay Jerome was sentenced Tuesday to roughly 28 months in prison for conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Walter Joseph Ganyo was sentenced in December for the same crime and will spend seven years in prison.

Christopher Ryan Ringsrud-Knowles, pleaded guilty in November to evidence tampering. Charges of accessory after the fact of murder and witness tampering will be dismissed at a sentencing hearing scheduled May 17. He faces 20 years in prison.

Torrez, Ryan Scott Franklin and Lorie Ortiz are the only three in the case to not plead guilty. Franklin, who has a trial June 6, and Ortiz both have been charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Ortiz, whose trial is set for May 2, also faces one count of accessory after the fact to murder.