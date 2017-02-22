It's unclear what caused the explosion, but the North Dakota Joint Information Center said protesters set about 20 fires. At least two explosions occurred Wednesday, the center said.

About 10 arrests were made Wednesday. Gov. Doug Burgum signed an evacuation order for the main protest camp with a deadline of 2 p.m. Wednesday, which the Army Corps of Engineers set as the date for closing the camp in southern Morton County.

Four people were taken to the state-sponsored travel assistance center by buses that were made available for protesters who wanted to leave voluntarily. The state will offer the travel assistance center services through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement began issuing orders for people to vacate Highway 1806 in the area of the camp around 4 p.m.

About 100 people remained in the camp after the 2 p.m. evacuation deadline. Additional people, including members of the media, remained on Highway 1806 as of just before 4:30 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, in the few hours before the deadline, a majority of pipeline opponents peacefully walked out of the camp singing prayer songs and holding a ceremony over the Cannonball River. Many chose to leave or move to different camps south of the Cannonball River and some returned to the main camp knowing they could be subject to arrest.

Some protesters vowed they'd be arrested before voluntarily leaving the camp, while others like Dorothy Sun Bear was among those moving to higher ground.

The 57-year-old from the Pine Ridge Oglala Lakota Nation has spent the past seven months camping near Cannon Ball to oppose the pipeline, and she’s not giving up the fight.

“We need to save the water,” Sun Bear said. “There’s no other planet to jump on.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the North Dakota governor have set a deadline of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, for the camp to close, citing concerns of potential flooding and the need to clean the area.

Anyone at the camp after 2 p.m. will be subject to arrest, Levi Bachmeier, a staff member for Gov. Doug Burgum told camp residents Tuesday.

A camp leader told Bachmeier that people may choose to peacefully resist and remain at the camp, but they understand they are subject to arrest and he urged that police not use force.

North Dakota agencies are offering travel assistance to help people return home, including providing bus fare, hotel lodging for one night, a food voucher, health assessments and other support.

Rain and extremely muddy conditions have slowed cleanup efforts this week, and rain was turning to snow on Wednesday morning. Many at the camp have pushed for a deadline extension so they can finish removing their belongings themselves.

Some bulldozers and other equipment have worked in the camp to scoop up tents, abandoned food and other items that have been hauled away. About 350 truckloads were hauled as of Tuesday, said Major French Pope with the Army Corps.

Burgum said in an interview that the pace of cleanup needs to be accelerated.

“There are people there that are obstructing every day our ability to clean up the camp. That is something that has to stop,” Burgum said. “If this whole thing started around the idea of being protectors, it's just an unbelievable irony that there are people who are preventing access to federally owned lands to conduct a cleanup of stuff in a floodplain.

As her grandchildren and volunteers helped pack up her temporary home Tuesday and move to a newer camp on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, Sun Bear wished residents of the Oceti Sakowin camp had more time to clear out.

“This wasn’t trash. Everything was useful here until they came and bulldozed it,” Sun Bear said.

Residents of the camp are surrounded by a large law enforcement contingent, including some set up in the hilltops with bright lights shining onto the camp.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has a checkpoint south of the camp on the reservation that was still allowing traffic to pass as of Wednesday morning, but would not allow motorists to bring building materials.

Law enforcement is set up to the north of the camp entrance on Highway 1806, which continues to be closed to non-emergency traffic.

As freezing rain fell on Wednesday morning, demonstrators burned some structures at the camp.

Chase Iron Eyes, a Standing Rock Sioux member, told Reuters the activists would all stay at the camp until the 2 p.m. deadline.

"Then people will make their individual decisions about what their level of commitment is," he said by telephone on Tuesday. "Some will get arrested."

Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline is proceeding under Lake Oahe after President Donald Trump directed agencies to expedite approval of the pipeline rather than complete the additional environmental review ordered by the Obama administration.

“I’d like to give Trump a bottle of oil and make him drink it,” Sun Bear said.

Many at the camp are still hopeful that pipeline construction could be stopped through the courts.

“The prayer is not dead,” said man packing up his camp site who identified himself by his Lakota name, Wanbli.

Madeline Merritt of Los Angeles was among volunteers helping to clean the camp Tuesday. Merritt returned after she supported the camp in December and also participated in demonstrations in Washington, D.C., to oppose the pipeline.

“I have been completely moved by this cause. I believe we the people have to protect our waters, our land,” Merritt said.