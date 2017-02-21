Lakota prayer and drum songs were raised amidst shouts of "Water is Life!," the words hard to hear above the sounds of trailers as the heavy loads bounced down the muddy rutted roads leading out.

The camp established in opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline is under a mandatory evacuation by 2 p.m. Wednesday and in the last dwindling hours of the largest protest camp of its kind ever formed in the country, there was a strong sense of farewell in the air. Some say they will not go, even as state, tribal and federal agencies have made it clear they will not be allowed to remain.

The protest centered on the nearby $3.8 billion crude oil pipeline going through, but evolved into a camp where many brought a larger climate change agenda.

"Today, I feel a lot of energy," said Nic Cochran, of West Virginia, who on his last day volunteered for latrine duty, emptying the compost toilets for the last time.

Cochran said he plans to remain in the camp despite the evacuation order and a clear message that it will be enforced. "I will be in prayer tomorrow for law enforcement, DAPL and (Morton County Sheriff) Kyle Kirchmeier. What they're doing is legal, but it is not justice," he said.

Nearby, Sean Kasto, a Cheyenne River Sioux, joined a large effort to clear out "Winona's Kitchen," which was still serving empanadas and chicken rice mole even while being dismantled. Kasto said he helped in the kitchen, at times feeding as many as 500 people a day.

He helped load boxes of canned goods and dried food out of the kitchen supply tent, hauling it all down the road a mile south to the new Cheyenne River Sioux camp just inside the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation boundary. "It's very sad that we have to leave here. A lot of us left our daily lives to be here and I tried my hardest to be here every day," he said. He said he plans to stay today and see what happens.

Up the hill from Winona's Kitchen, one of the most revered of American Indian protest icons—now in his 80s—proved he still has what it takes to hold a crowd spellbound. Dennis Banks, a founder of the American Indian Movement and a familiar figure in the camp, reminded some 60 people of what they had accomplished.

"(No matter what happens) Our minds will be dedicated to what is water; that is what we are—protectors of the land, the earth and each other," Banks said. "In less than 24 hours, things will be happening here. I want you to be strong."

He said some will choose to leave the camp and some will choose to stay and everyone should do what feels right. "Let your heart direct you. It's not dividing us. Don't look at it that way. No one has to die—we can go another day and still make it right," he said.

The day included another meeting with camp leaders, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. French Pope and Gov. Doug Burgum's policy director Levi Bachmeier. The meeting was held in the ditch alongside N.D. Highway 1806, the participants tightly girdled on all sides by media and people from the camps.

Johnny Aseron, a camp wellness director, wanted assurance that anyone in the camp who leaves before the 2 p.m. deadline, would not be subject to any charges of trespass. He told Bachmeier that some in the camp may be sitting in passive, peaceful prayer and said there would be no need for weapons. "We don't want to see anyone come to harm," he said.

Bachmeier assured Aseron that for those who leave by the deadline, "...there will be no charges." He also said no one would be prevented from leaving the camp and there would be a reasonable amount of time left for people to come and go before the deadline to continue moving people and goods.

Melaine Stoneman, a member of the camp's women's society, said the society is using its own resources to hire a bus to come to the camp's south gate during the day. The area will be used as an evacuation zone and Stoneman said the society is providing transportation out of the camp and back home, to those who need it.

She said the camp has always been very individualistic and she expects some people will rebel tomorrow, some will leave and some will pray.

"I just hope all entities handle it gracefully, not forcefully," she said.

Pope said the corps will begin cleaning out whatever remains in the camp Thursday. Property will be dismantled, packed up and held in storage for 90 days for anyone who wants to make claim to it. He said special attention will be paid to things like sweat lodges, or teepees, that have cultural importance.

After that, he said the corps will focus on remediating the land, first removing anything that could be hazardous or become floating debris if the nearby Cannonball River overflows or backs up into the camp area. Some 230 dumpster loads have been removed from the camp since cleanup started Jan. 31.