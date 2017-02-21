The memo stipulates that the city will pay no more than $508,000 to build water and sewer lines from the entrance to Bemidji High School west along Division Street to Adams Avenue. The city and school district would pay jointly to extend the lines farther West from Adams to the planned Gene Dillon Elementary School site near Becida Road, and the memo indicates the city would ultimately be responsible for the ownership, operations and maintenance of the lines after that.

The Bemidji City Council agreed to the general terms of the "MOU" at a work session last month—so Tuesday's signed agreement formalizes council members' decision. School board members are expected to discuss and sign off on the memo themselves at the board's Monday, Feb. 27, meeting.

City Manager Nate Mathews said the memo is the first of three pillars of a broader "Municipal Services and Development Agreement" that will also include an arrangement to annex the Gene Dillon site and a list of stipulations from the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

City staff said Tuesday that they hope to have the utility line extension finished this year to clear the way for a county roadway project in 2018 that, as presented to the public, would put roundabouts at Jefferson Avenue, the entrance to the high school, Adams Avenue and Becida Road.

The school district would pay about $1.1 million of that $6.2 million project, per a similar memo approved by the county board last month.

Tuesday's agreement is primarily between the city and school district. Beltrami county's only obligation under it is to pay for part of Division to be removed or replaced if those costs overrun.

School district leaders hope to have Gene Dillon open before the 2018-19 school year. The new elementary would serve students in grades 4-5, and the school board last month accepted a $20.4 million bid package to build it.

Other bid packages for the school's utility lines are still in the works. Superintendent Jim Hess said Karvakko Engineering will still be developing that bid package "for some time."