The project was the subject of discussion during the City Council's work session prior to its regular meeting Tuesday. Craig Gray, city engineer, said Bemidji is slated to receive federal funds in 2018 to construct colored crosswalks on Bemidji Avenue North at the intersections of Second Street, Third Street and Fifth Street.

The federal funds will cover 80 percent of construction costs while the city will be responsible for 20 percent. The city will also be responsible for 100 percent of the design and inspection costs. To fund the project, Gray said the city has set aside $70,000 for its share of the costs in the capital improvement plan.

While the intent is to make vehicular traffic more aware of the pedestrian crossings, though, Gray said the focus will be on the surface designs and no new signage for the crossings are anticipated. Additionally, the project will also include the removal of the crosswalk at Fourth Street to encourage pedestrians to use the crossing at intersections with traffic lights.

The designs, shown to council members at the work session, varied with most having a mix of bricks and colored concrete. After reviewing the different designs, the council came to the consensus to have a pattern with bricks matching the color of the Carnegie Library and areas of colored concrete to be a light, tan tone.

When including the prices of design and construction, the project is estimated to cost $175,000. Gray said after completion the predicted life is five to eight years or even 10 years at most.

In other news:

• Later Tuesday, during the council's regular meeting, a resolution allowing the Bemidji Jaycees to hold the 73rd annual Water Carnival on Fourth Street this summer was rescinded. The decision, made by the council approving the consent agenda, came after the Jaycees submitted a letter to withdraw its offer to hold the event in that location. The Jaycees chose to change the spot after receiving concerns from downtown businesses.

• Bemidji Regional Airport Director Karen Weller also gave an update on the facility's operations and its economic impact . According to Weller, the economic impact has steadily increased in the past decade, partly due to new businesses using the airport such as AirCorp Aviation, Enbridge Energy and Sanford Health. This past year, Weller said the airport had an impact of $41.6 million and supported 798 direct and indirect jobs countywide.