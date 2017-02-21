Wal-Mart helps Wall Street's record-setting rally march on

Wal-Mart's shares were the top gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rising 3 percent after the world's largest retailer reported higher-than-expected U.S. sales.

Home Depot shares gained 1.4 percent after the home improvement retailer reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong U.S. housing market.

In broad gains that saw all 11 major S&P 500 sectors close higher, nearly one in every five stocks on the benchmark index hit a new 52-week high.

The S&P has climbed 10.6 percent since Trump's Nov. 8 election, sparked by the promise of tax reforms, reduced regulations and increased infrastructure spending.

"There was a period last week, I think, where people were getting a little worried about whether the administration was getting sidetracked," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, N.J.

"A couple days later, those worries seem to have temporarily subsided," Meckler said. "If their platform can go through, I think a lot of investors see it as very positive for stock valuations."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.95 points, or 0.58 percent, to 20,743, the S&P 500 gained 14.22 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,365.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.37 points, or 0.47 percent, to 5,865.95.

All three indexes tallied closing all-time highs, with the Dow notching a record for an eighth straight session.

The S&P is trading at 17.8 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, well above the long-term average of 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

More than 6.7 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, similar to the 6.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.