The mall, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this year, is sponsoring a Writer-in-Residence Contest to find that person.

According to the contest announcement, the writer-in-residence will “spend five days deeply immersed in the Mall atmosphere while writing on-the-fly impressions in their own words.”

“We think it's crucial to capture how much we've evolved over the course of the last 25 years,” the announcement said. “Rather than do it ourselves, we’re giving that job to a gifted writer.”

The contest winner will stay in a mall-attached hotel for four nights, receive a $400 gift card to buy food and drinks, and collect “a generous honorarium for the sweat and tears they’ll put into their prose.”

Applications are due by midnight March 10. For more information, go to www.mallofamerica.com/events/feature/writer-in-residence.