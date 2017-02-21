The driver -- Oman Gora of Calgary, Alberta, -- was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for treatment for hypothermia.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Adam Dvorak said Gora, who also had some other injuries, was in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dvorak, Gora was northbound about two miles north of Hillsboro and was speeding when he passed a pickup.

He failed to maintain control of his 2004 Nissan Xterra on the icy roadway, slid clockwise, entered the east ditch and rolled with the vehicle landing on its roof. It came to rest in about two feet of water in the ditch from the melting snow.

Gora freed himself from his seat belt, but was unable to exit the vehicle.

The Hillsboro Fire Department extricated Gora from his vehicle.

The near tragedy didn’t stop there, however. During the crash investigation, Musse Hassan of Minneapolis failed to maintain control of his truck while passing through the scene, jackknifed on the roadway and entered the east ditch, narrowly missing emergency workers and law enforcement vehicles, Dvorak said.

Hassan had minor injuries.

Dvorak said the ambulance with Gora inside had left about a minute before the semi slid on the roadway and that it would have been hit directly.

Dvorak said Hassan was ticketed for careless driving while Gora was also cited for “care required.”

He warned drivers to watch for icy roadway and slow down.