Sanford Bemidji reported 10 adverse events—including the death of a newborn during a low-risk pregnancy—in last year's report after reporting three the year before that.

Sanford Bemidji staff said they couldn't disclose details about any of the four incidents, but Dr. David Wilcox, the hospital's chief medical officer, said staff throughout the Sanford medical network might have a different "time out" procedure before surgeries, where the entire operating room staff pauses to confirm the essentials of the surgery they're about to perform and has the power to stop the surgery if necessary.

He declined to say what that change or changes might be. The department of health report says that most wrong site surgeries or invasive procedures are caused by inconsistencies in a time out.

Falls, said Bemidji Sanford Chief Operations Officer Joy Johnson, are a persistent issue across the state. The department of health said 43 percent of falls were "toileting-related," and Wilcox said care providers often have to strike a balance between patients' privacy and safety.

"A lot of times we see that there's a cognitive issue with falling," Johnson said. "We do all kinds of things to try to minimize the likelihood that a patient will do that, but you can't prevent it 100 percent of the time."

State law requires health care facilities to conduct a "root cause analysis" after every reportable adverse event. According to the department of health, the most commonly reported root cause, statewide, was facility staff not following in-place policies or procedures.

"Reasons included that the procedures were unclear or did not provide enough detail or specificity to guide staff carrying out complex procedures," the health department's report reads. Other factors leading to adverse events included communications breakdowns when, for instance, a patient was transferred from one department or care unit to another.

The department's report says that bedsores—also called "pressure ulcers"—and surgical/invasive procedures continue to need improvement, but fall-related deaths were at a five-year low statewide and there were only two neonatal deaths or serious injury during labor and delivery in low-risk pregnancies. The state also saw zero suicides, attempted suicides, or self-harm events reported to the health department, another five-year low.

Statewide, there were 336 adverse events reported to the health department during the yearlong period. That's an increase from 316 from the year before, but events that resulted in patient death declined from 16 to four.

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center has 118 beds, performed 39,590 surgeries, and had 79,129 "patient days" during this year's reporting period.