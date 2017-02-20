"Family life and consumers are a lot busier than they were years ago," Rep. Jenifer Loon, R-Eden Prairie, said Monday, Feb. 20, before state representatives voted 85-45 to overturn a Sunday sales ban that dates back to statehood. "The consumers of Minnesota have spoken." Monday's vote was the first time the House has debated a full Sunday sales bill, although lawmakers have tried for years to amend other bills and allow liquor stories to be open Sundays.

With the House approval Monday, the spotlight turns to the Senate. Sunday sales legislation will be considered in a Senate committee Wednesday morning.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said he expects the vote, if it reaches the full Senate, to be close. "I'm hopeful that this is the year we finally get it done."

Opponents lightened their opposition to Sunday sales this year after House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, flipped from opposing to supporting the concept. With that and polls showing Minnesotans want the stores to be open, the possibility of dumping the sales ban has gained steam.

For years, the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association brought several small store owners to legislative hearings to argue against dropping the ban. That did not happen in the House this year, although the group continues to want the ban.

Polls show about two-thirds of Minnesotans support Sunday opening.

Supporters say many Minnesotans drive across the border to other states and Canada on Sundays, costing state liquor stores profits and governments tax money. On Sundays, vehicles with Minnesota license plates often clog liquor store parking lots in places like Hudson, Wis., just across the river from the Twin Cities.

The bill would allow liquor stores to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. It would prohibit deliveries being made to or accepted by liquor stores on Sundays. If the bill passes the House, Senate and is allowed to become law by the governor, July 2 would be the first Sunday allowing liquor sales in Minnesota since it became a state in 1858.