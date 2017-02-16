Students sign petition labeling UND president Kennedy 'unfit'

UND senior Madison Berns, a philosophy student, said she and a group of students drafted the change.org petition because they felt "our voices haven't been heard at all" in the reduction process. The petition states administrators have "kept the students in the dark about their plans to gut our liberal arts programs."

Berns said she understood budget cuts were mandatory but believed the process of identifying reduction areas has been closed off to the students. As of Thursday night, the petition had gathered about 420 supporters.

A day earlier, Twitter users started the handles @RogueUND and @MyUNDnotYours. Both feeds support the petition in protest of campus budget reductions.

By Thursday evening, someone had hung fliers in academic buildings with the @MyUNDnotYours handle, urging students to "resist the UND administration" against cuts to liberal arts programs.

As for the petition, Berns said students need to "voice our concerns now, before cuts become permanent."

"I'm hoping to see more transparency from administrators, an actual dialogue about where cuts are going to come from," she said. "I would like to see the administration be held accountable for what's happening."