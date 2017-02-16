CABINET AND ADMINISTRATION

Trump announces his new choice to lead the Department of Labor, former National Labor Relations Board member Alexander Acosta, after his original pick withdrew under congressional pressure.

Nearly 800 former Environmental Protection Agency officials urge the U.S. Senate to reject Trump's nominee to run the agency as the chamber moves closer to approving his pick.

RUSSIA

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, says he does not see the conditions for military collaboration with Russia - a blow to Moscow's hopes for repairing ties with the United States following Trump's election.

The top U.S. and Russian military leaders agree at a meeting in Azerbaijan to enhance communication to avoid "unintended incidents," in an apparent attempt to avert encounters in the skies over Syria.

U.S.-ISRAEL

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says the United States still supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a day after Trump suggested he is open to new ways to achieve peace.

Trump's uttering the phrase "one-state" - rather than a two-state solution to the conflict, the bedrock of international diplomacy for two decades - took him to a place in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict where past presidents feared to tread.

Trump's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Israel faces repeated heckling at a Senate confirmation hearing before apologizing for his stinging criticism of liberal American Jews and promising to be less inflammatory in an official capacity.

SUPREME COURT

The confirmation hearing for Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee, conservative federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch, will begin on March 20, the panel's Republican chairman says.

FLYNN CONTROVERSY

Two leading House Democrats ask U.S. intelligence for an immediate briefing on contacts between Russian officials and Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

IMMIGRATION

Dozens of restaurants, bars and other businesses in cities around the United States shut their doors to show support for "A Day Without Immigrants," a walkout aimed at protesting Trump's policies.