Death of baby in Montevideo ruled homicide

In a news release, Montevideo Police Chief Adam Christopher said the baby died Jan. 18 at the Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital.

The baby had been transported there by family around 10 p.m. Rescue attempts by hospital staff were unsuccessful.

An autopsy at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka followed, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist with the investigation.

In the news release, Christopher said the joint investigation by the police department and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension "is in its early stages." Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the baby's death.

"There is no public safety threat to the general public," Christopher said