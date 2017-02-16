Thimble gets the boot from Monopoly board game

The thimble -- a tool used in sewing to prevent pricking one's thumb with a needle -- was the second of the games' original pieces to be dropped after players gave a thumbs-down to the iron in 2013, Providence, R.I.-based game maker Hasbro said on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The surviving pieces that trace their roots back to the Great Depression include a battleship, boot and Scottie dog.

Players also had the option to vote online on a new pawn to replace the thimble, with choices including monster trucks and flip-flops. Hasbro plans to reveal their choice next month.