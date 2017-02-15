Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday morning's broadcast, Feb. 15, said she believed the senior counselor to President Trump was no longer credible and would no longer make appearances on the program so long as she had a say in matters.

"I won't do it because I don't believe in fake news or information that isn't true. Every time I've ever seen her on television something's askew, off or incorrect," Brzezinski said. Joe Scarborough, her co-anchor, backed Brzezinski, saying his sources indicated that the adviser was "out of the loop" at the White House. "She's in none of the key meetings," said Scarborough.

Both hosts indicated they felt Conway books herself onto prominent news programs but does not have the best information.

An MSNBC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a query seeking information about the nature of any kind of ban on Conway's appearances on "Morning Joe."

Conway has moved on to shakier ground in recent days. Interviews she did with Matt Lauer on NBC's "Today" and George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" resulted in both anchors calling her responses into question.

Earlier this week, the federal government's top ethics watchdog, Walter M. Shaub, Jr. , the director of the Office of Government Ethics, sent a letter to the White House noting that Conway's recent public endorsement on Fox News Channel of Ivanka Trump's line of products seemed to be "a clear violation of the prohibition against misuse of position," and recommended she be disciplined.