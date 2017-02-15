The Kremlin says U.S. media reports about Russian intelligence connections to Trump's presidential campaign are groundless.

Russia says it will not hand back Crimea to Ukraine or discuss the matter with foreign partners after the White House says Trump expects the annexed Black Sea peninsula to be returned.

NETANYAHU MEETING

Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks that could shape Middle East policy as Palestinians warn the White House not to abandon their goal of an independent state.

BUSINESS

Trump will welcome the chief executive officers of Target Corp, Best Buy Co Inc and six other major retailers to the White House to discuss tax reform and infrastructure.

NATO

Trump's defense secretary seeks to reassure NATO of steadfast U.S. support at talks in Brussels as nervous European allies try to look past the president's rhetoric and the turmoil within his administration.

OBAMACARE

Trump's vow to roll back government regulations at least 75 percent is causing anxiety for some pharmaceutical executives that a less robust Food and Drug Administration would make it harder to secure insurance coverage for pricey new medicines.