The Kremlin says U.S. media reports about Russian intelligence connections to Trump's presidential campaign are groundless.

Congress should start a bipartisan investigation if there were inappropriate contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says.

Russia says it will not hand back Crimea to Ukraine or discuss the matter with foreign partners after the White House says Trump expects the annexed Black Sea peninsula to be returned.

NETANYAHU MEETING

Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks that could shape Middle East policy as Palestinians warn the White House not to abandon their goal of an independent state.

BUSINESS

Trump says tax code revisions are a critical way to boost the nation's economy as he kicks off a White House meeting with chief executive officers of Target Corp, Best Buy Co Inc and six other major retailers.

FOREIGN POLICY

Trump's defense secretary seeks to reassure NATO of steadfast U.S. support at talks in Brussels as nervous European allies try to look past the president's rhetoric and the turmoil within his administration.

Rex Tillerson leaves on his maiden foreign trip as U.S. secretary of state, heading to Bonn to interact with counterparts from the G20 top economies at a time many are wondering how strongly Trump's "America First" message will reshape U.S. foreign policy.

TRAVEL BAN

The Texas attorney general asks a federal appeals court for permission to file legal papers in support of Trump's travel ban, making Texas the first state to back the president in closely watched litigation over the ban.

OBAMACARE

The federal government proposes changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers say are needed for them to keep selling the plans as the Trump administration and Republicans work on a replacement program.

Trump's vow to roll back government regulations at least 75 percent is causing anxiety for some pharmaceutical executives that a less robust Food and Drug Administration would make it harder to secure insurance coverage for pricey new medicines.