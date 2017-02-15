Missing 80-year-old Thief River Falls man found dead
THIEF RIVER FALLS - An 80-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning was found dead, police said.
Orvin Sund was reported missing about 11 a.m. Tuesday from his residence in the 400 block of Conley Avenue South. He was wearing a black Arctic Cat jacket and glasses, according to the Thief River Falls Police Department. He was seen by someone on the outskirts of Thief River Falls about 4 p.m.
Thief River Falls Police announced late Tuesday night they had located Sund. Police later confirmed on Wednesday to the Herald that Sund was found dead of natural causes.
Officers reached by the Herald declined to comment further on where they located Sund but said more information would be released throughout the day.
Check back for updates as this story develops.