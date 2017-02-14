Search
    Crime report for Feb. 13

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:35 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Warrant

    4:41 a.m. An 18-year-old female was arrested by Cass County personnel on a Beltrami County warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

    2:54 p.m. A 35-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Drugs

    2:44 p.m. Drugs were located at the Beltrami County Jail in possession of an inmate.

    Warrant

    4:47 a.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

