Crime report for Feb. 13

2:54 p.m. A 35-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Drugs

2:44 p.m. Drugs were located at the Beltrami County Jail in possession of an inmate.

Warrant

4:47 a.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.