Apple, banks push Wall Street to all-time high

Apple racked up a record high close for the second straight session, contributing to gains in the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite indexes.

Yellen said delaying rate hikes could force the U.S. central bank to tighten monetary policy quicker down the line, which could risk a recession. She also expressed uncertainty over economic policy under the Trump administration.

Banks, expected to gain from higher interest rates, led the market higher. Goldman Sachs rose 1.29 percent and Bank of America added 2.82 percent. The S&P 500 financial index jumped 1.24 percent.

So far in 2017, the KBW banking index has increased 4.5 percent.

President Donald Trump's pro-business stance sparked a record-setting rally in stocks following his November election. However, he has given scant detail on his policies, leaving the Fed with limited visibility about the economy's future direction.

Speaking to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Yellen did not indicate whether the Fed still planned to raise rates three times this year, nor did she indicate whether a hike might come in March or in June, as most analysts expect.

"With the new president, there is still the uncertainty of the economic policy," said Jeff Carbone, co-founder of Cornerstone Financial Partners in Charlotte, N.C. "How much growth we get out of the market will affect policymaking and how quickly they need to react."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45 percent to end at 20,504.41 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.40 percent to 2,337.58.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.32 percent to 5,782.57.

Yellen's comments lifted the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with healthcare adding 0.73 percent.

Apple rose as high as $135.09, an intraday record high, before ending with a gain of 1.30 percent at $135.02, its highest-ever closing price.

General Motors added 4.84 percent after Peugeot owner PSA Group said it is in talks to buy GM's European Opel business.

The prospects of sector consolidation caused Fiat Chrysler to jump 4.39 percent, while Ford gained 0.72 percent.