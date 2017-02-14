FLYNN RESIGNATION

A senior naval officer who served under Defense Secretary James Mattis is the leading candidate to replace Michael Flynn after the national security adviser resigned under pressure over his conversations with a Russian diplomat, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Trump was right to ask for the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

There is no comment from the Kremlin but senior Russian lawmakers say the resignation of Trump's national security adviser shows that efforts were being made to undermine Russian-U.S. relations.

TRAVEL BAN CHALLENGE

The most consequential legal challenge to Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days.

TRUMP TAXES

Congressional Democrats fail to pressure Republicans into seeking Trump's tax returns after saying the scandal over Michael Flynn made it imperative to find out whether the president has business ties to Russia.

CABINET

Four Republican senators have yet to say if they will support labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder, creating suspense about whether he will survive an initial confirmation hearing this week.

ISRAEL

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, preparing for a White House meeting with Trump on Wednesday, will work with advisers to align Israeli and U.S. thinking on the Middle East and ensure "no gaps" remain.

FED

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a congressman to halt international negotiations in the early stages of Trump's presidency, says the Fed has the authority to consult with foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States.

BUSINESS

Chief executives of some of America's largest retailers are heading to Washington this week to make their case that a controversial tax on imports would be bad for businesses and customers, sources say.