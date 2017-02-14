Three charged in botched drug deal, shooting in Duluth

Three men have been arrested and formally charged in the shooting, which left a 19-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a single bullet on Feb. 5.

Police said Brandon Edward Spence, 21, was arrested around noon Monday, the same day the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant charging him with second-degree assault and aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting in the Feb. 5 incident.

Two other suspects — Joseph Michael Lamerand, 22, and Nicholas Marvin Lamerand, 21 — were allegedly present in the vehicle and also were charged Monday in connection with the shooting.

Police said Spence fired into the moving vehicle after he was “ripped off” during a planned sale of marijuana in downtown Duluth. The men allegedly gave chase to the other group, resulting in the freeway shooting.

Joseph Lamerand, who allegedly drove the vehicle during the pursuit, is charged with a felony count of aiding an offender. Nicholas Lamerand, his brother, is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaints:

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was dropped off at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center at about 7:50 p.m. Feb. 5. It was reported that he had been shot through the door of a vehicle he was riding in.

At the same time, police were notified about an abandoned vehicle near the “can of worms” interchange of I-35 and U.S. Highway 53. A witness reported seeing people running from the car. A spent .45 caliber shell casing was located inside the vehicle.

Officers learned the vehicle was registered to Joseph Lamerand and went to his address. Three men, including Joseph and Nicholas Lamerand and a person identified only by initials K.A.E., arrived at the residence a short time later. Police said they discovered a .45 caliber handgun in a bag that had been dropped near the vehicle in which they arrived.

The men declined to give statements to officers at that time.

Several days later, investigators spoke with a man who said he was told by Joseph Lamerand about the shooting. The man said he was told that a robbery had “gone wrong” and someone had been shot with a .45 caliber pistol.

Investigators confronted K.A.E., who reported that he and the Lamerands were watching the Super Bowl when they got a call from Spence. He said the three of them went to Spence’s apartment on Mesaba Avenue, where Spence attempted to sell drugs to a “car full of people and in the process got ‘robbed.’ ”

K.A.E. stated that they then got into Joseph Lamerand’s car and chased the other vehicle, with Spence firing a single shot into the other car. After the shot, he said, Joseph Lamerand sped away and lost control, crashing the vehicle. They then received a ride home.

Joseph Lamerand also was interviewed, confirming the details offered by K.A.E., according to investigators. He admitted that he chased the other vehicle after Spence was robbed and that Spence fired a shot into the moving vehicle.

Police said Nicholas Lamerand again declined to give a statement, but told investigators “this was all Brandon’s fault.”

He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm because police said they learned that the three men had been target shooting earlier in the day in rural St. Louis County. Investigators said they also found a “substantial quantity of ammunition” in his bedroom.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Jill Eichenwald set Joseph Lamerand’s bail at $50,000 and Nicholas Lamerand’s bail at $30,000 during their initial appearances in State District Court in Duluth on Monday.

Spence should make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The shooting was the fifth in Duluth in the course of just over two weeks in late January and early February. Police have now made arrests and suspects have been formally charged in three of those cases.