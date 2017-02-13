How $weet it is: Fun facts for Valentine's Day

According to WalletHub.com, shoppers shell out more than $18 billion per year for Valentine's Day, making it the third-largest consumer holiday in the United States.

Here's a look at some Valentine's Day fun facts from WalletHub:

• $18.2 billion: Total Valentine's Day spending projected for 2017.

• $136.57: The average amount spent by those celebrating Valentine's Day.

• $3.8 billion: The amount spent by the 36.6 percent of couples planning a night out on Valentine's Day.

• $73.68: The average per-couple cost of a Valentine's evening out.

• 90 percent: The number of people who plan to buy a gift for their significant other.

• $1.7 billion: The amount spent by the 49.7 percent of people who plan to buy candy this year.

• $2 billion: The amount spent by the 34.7 percent of people who plan to buy flowers.

• $4.3 billion: The amount spent by the 18.7 percent of people who plan to buy jewelry for Valentine's Day 2017.

• $1.4 billion: The amount spent on Valentine's Day gift cards this year.

• $1 billion: The amount spent on greeting cards.

• 1,500: The types of Valentine's Day cards offered by Hallmark in 2017.

And it's not just about the money. Here's some more fun facts:

• 46.1 percent: The number of adults who do not plan to celebrate Valentine's Day.

• 53 percent: The number of women who say they would break up with their significant other if they received nothing on Valentine's Day.

• 24 percent: The number of single people who plan to buy themselves a Valentine's Day gift.

• 9 million: The number of marriage proposals that will be made on Valentine's Day this year.