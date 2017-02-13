Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    How $weet it is: Fun facts for Valentine's Day

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:20 p.m.
    Janel Hart, owner of Chocolates Plus in downtown Bemidji, reaches in to grab truffles on Monday afternoon. Hart said the couple of days surrounding Valentine's Day are busy, but not as busy as around Christmas. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 2
    A group works on floral designs on Monday afternoon at Netzer's Floral. The shop had taken 56 orders by 1 p.m. on Monday and had six extra people working to prepare for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 2

    BEMIDJI—Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and red roses. . . Maybe a romantic dinner for two. . . Or some jewelry. . . At least a card, right?

    According to WalletHub.com, shoppers shell out more than $18 billion per year for Valentine's Day, making it the third-largest consumer holiday in the United States.

    Here's a look at some Valentine's Day fun facts from WalletHub:

    • $18.2 billion: Total Valentine's Day spending projected for 2017.

    • $136.57: The average amount spent by those celebrating Valentine's Day.

    • $3.8 billion: The amount spent by the 36.6 percent of couples planning a night out on Valentine's Day.

    • $73.68: The average per-couple cost of a Valentine's evening out.

    • 90 percent: The number of people who plan to buy a gift for their significant other.

    • $1.7 billion: The amount spent by the 49.7 percent of people who plan to buy candy this year.

    • $2 billion: The amount spent by the 34.7 percent of people who plan to buy flowers.

    • $4.3 billion: The amount spent by the 18.7 percent of people who plan to buy jewelry for Valentine's Day 2017.

    • $1.4 billion: The amount spent on Valentine's Day gift cards this year.

    • $1 billion: The amount spent on greeting cards.

    • 1,500: The types of Valentine's Day cards offered by Hallmark in 2017.

    And it's not just about the money. Here's some more fun facts:

    • 46.1 percent: The number of adults who do not plan to celebrate Valentine's Day.

    • 53 percent: The number of women who say they would break up with their significant other if they received nothing on Valentine's Day.

    • 24 percent: The number of single people who plan to buy themselves a Valentine's Day gift.

    • 9 million: The number of marriage proposals that will be made on Valentine's Day this year.

    Explore related topics:NewsValentine's DayShoppingBemidji
    Advertisement