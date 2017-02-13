Man pleads not guilty to sex assault

Michael John Wind, 33, has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since his arrest Dec. 23. Though the assault allegedly took place in March of 2016 and Wind was charged in October, police were not able to immediately locate him.

According to a criminal complaint against Wind, a female friend of his reported the assault to police on March 28. The victim said she and Wind were "hanging out" in her apartment when she fell asleep on the couch.

The complaint alleges that the victim woke to find Wind sexually assaulting her, and that it took her "several seconds" to regain her composure and push him off. According to the complaint, she confronted Wind and he apologized, saying, "I hope this doesn't ruin our relationship." He then allegedly ran out of her apartment.

DNA from semen identified during a sexual assault exam of the victim matched a sample submitted by Wind to a convicted offender database, though convicted-offender samples cannot be used as evidence. Wind entered a speedy trial demand Monday in order to speed up other DNA testing.

Wind is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 28.