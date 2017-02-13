To get to the regional bee Thief River Falls, Tollefson and other spellers advanced from district-level competitions.

Four more BMS students competed in the regional bee: Caleb McShane, Benjamin Hinckley, and Cade Powers. Abby Johnson, a student at St. Philip's Catholic School, also competed.

The bees start at the classroom level and are intended for students in grades 5-8.

Here's a list of the other regional bee competitors:

Elias Traut, Ada-Borup; Caleb McShane, Bemidji; Benjamin Hinckley, Bemidji; Cade Powers, Bemidji; Karlyle Pitzl, Blackduck; Haley McCoy, Clearbrook/Gonvick; Eric Trebil, East Grand Forks; Jayce Quinn, East Grand Forks; Caidyn Johnson, Fertile-Beltrami; Sebastian Kromschroeder, Fisher; Logan Kalinoski, Fosston; Ryan Hlucny, Greenbush-Middle River; Jared Haack, Grygla; Jacina Jourdain, Kelliher; Kira Whitlock, Lancaster; Ian McArthur, Mahnomen; Luke Fillmore, Marshall County Central/Newfolden; Dawson Andress, Nevis; Ryker Ellingworth, Norman Co. East; Collin Hoyt, Park Rapids; Emma Ravnaas, Park Rapids; Ramona Chaboyea, Red Lake; Emily Reynolds, Red Lake; Aurora Mitzner, Red Lake County Central; Mason LePard, Roseau; Adam Sczepanski, Sacred Heart School/East Grand Forks; Chase Steinbach, South Koochiching-Rainy River (Indus); Tyler Tonkin, Stephen/Argyle Central; Gerrit Bjornstad, Thief River Falls; Annika Christensen, Thief River Falls; Jackson Spilde, Tri-County; Delin Gourd, Warren-Alvarado- Oslo; Karissa Dignan, Warroad; Allison Bratlie, Warroad; Beau Hoban, Waubun-Ogema-White Earth; Sydney Svalen, Win-E- Mac.