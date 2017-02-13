Bemidji Middle School's Tollefson to compete in multi-regional spelling bee
BEMIDJI—A Bemidji Middle School eighth-grader is set to compete in a multi-regional state spelling bee next week.
Julianna Tollefson placed in the top four at the Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 8 in Thief River Falls, earning her a spot in the next level bee, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Fergus Falls. The top speller at the multi-regional event will compete in the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Also advancing to Fergus Falls were Ainsley Boucher, grade 7, Crookston School District; Trinity Walseth, grade 8, Goodridge School District and Amber Quo, grade 7, Lake of the Woods School District.
To get to the regional bee Thief River Falls, Tollefson and other spellers advanced from district-level competitions.
Four more BMS students competed in the regional bee: Caleb McShane, Benjamin Hinckley, and Cade Powers. Abby Johnson, a student at St. Philip's Catholic School, also competed.
The bees start at the classroom level and are intended for students in grades 5-8.
Here's a list of the other regional bee competitors:
