Matthew Crane, co-founder of the VeteransRespond group which has been at the protest camps, has been arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was cited after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped for traveling beyond the road closure sign Friday, Feb. 10, on Highway 1806 near Fort Rice. Three other people were in the vehicle when a canine unit searched the vehicle and luggage after one of the others turned over a marijuana pipe to deputies.

The sheriff's department said a bag of marijuana was found with Crane's name on it and Crane acknowledged that possession of marijuana is illegal in North Dakota.

A day earlier, just across the border in South Dakota, the Mobridge Police Department arrested two men associated with VeteransRespond group when they stopped a vehicle with Michigan plates.

According to a police report, an officer, based on probable cause, requested consent to search, but was denied. A canine unit was deployed and a search of the vehicle turned up hash oil, which is considered a controlled substance in South Dakota.

The car and protester gear were confiscated and placed into evidence by the police. The VeteransRespond members, Graeme Cabrera and Travis Biolette, were taken into custody and taken to the Walworth County Jail in Selby, S.D.