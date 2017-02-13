Search
    Ex-Penn State coach Sandusky's son charged with child sex abuse

    By Reuters Media Today at 2:36 p.m.
    Jeffery Sandusky is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters February 13, 2017. Sandusky -- son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted of sexually abusing young boys -- was charged in Pennsylvania February 13 with sexually abusing two young sisters. Centre County Correctional Facility/Handout

    The 41-year-old son of Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State University assistant football coach convicted of sexually abusing young boys, was charged in Pennsylvania on Monday, Feb. 13, with sexually abusing two young sisters, according to a police complaint filed in court.

    Jeffrey Sandusky was accused of soliciting oral sex and naked photographs from the teenage daughters of a woman he was dating and living with, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

