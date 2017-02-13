Search
    Body of missing Minn. man found near Duluth, foul play not suspected

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:47 a.m.
    Joel Costa

    The body of a Fredenberg Township man reported missing over the weekend has been found, authorities said.

    Joel Costa, a 32-year-old member of the Minnesota National Guard, did not report for duty Saturday morning, Feb. 11. He was last seen in Superior at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

    Sgt. Brandon Silgjord of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Costa reportedly had his bags packed for his weekend drill duty but never showed.

    The Sheriff's Office reported Sunday night that Costa's body was found along with his vehicle at about 7 p.m. on a rural road north of Duluth.

    The cause of death is under investigation and will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. Foul play is not suspected, the Sheriff's Office reported.

