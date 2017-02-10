Tribal summit in Duluth will target pipelines

"Many of them have old lines that are 50 years old, and people are deeply concerned about the impact of those lines on their water," said Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth.

"There is a sense of unity among the Anishinaabe and the Ho Chunk in Wisconsin," she said.

The recent inauguration of President Donald Trump and his decision to restart work on the Dakota Access pipeline — without requiring a further environmental review that had been ordered by the Obama administration — has only heightened anxieties, LaDuke said.

"We're very concerned and disappointed at the Trump administration's disregard for the law. In addition to that, we are fully aware that Trump is pro-fossil fuels," she said.

LaDuke said Native Americans already have much at stake, with 100 miles of pipeline laid across tribal lands in Minnesota.

While tribal leaders consider the impact of today's actions on seven generations to come, LaDuke said she believes those proposing oil pipelines take a far different view.

"We're kind of long-term people, and these are short-term corporations concerned about short-term profits," she said.

The two-day tribal summit will occur in Canal Park at the Inn on Lake Superior.

LaDuke described the choice of venue as a natural decision.

"Duluth is our city. If there's a metropolitan area that's the capital of the Anishinaabe nation up here, it's Duluth," she said.