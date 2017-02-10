The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect, who was arrested after his vehicle was stopped using spike strips.

The chase started after a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the right lane of Interstate 94 at 6:09 a.m.

The driver was found sleeping in the driver’s seat. When asked, the driver moved the vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway and was then asked to exit the vehicle and was interviewed briefly.

As the deputy and driver were walking toward the patrol vehicle, the suspect ran to his car and fled west. The vehicle was chased through the Burgen Lake Rest Area east of Alexandria and then back onto I-94.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Pope County Sheriff’s Office responded and a deputy was able to successfully use spike strips on the suspect vehicle.

The suspect later attempted to enter an occupied vehicle that had stopped on the shoulder but was taken into custody before he was able to get inside.