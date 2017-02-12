There are dozens and dozens and dozens of options when it comes to picking the surface where you'll prepare and possibly even serve food, most likely the area you see most in the room.

It's a decision that will likely live with you as long as you own the house.

Your countertops can even say a lot about you. Do you want to make an elegant statement with marble? Do you want to project a contemporary, modern presence with concrete tops? Do you want a more rustic, cabin feel from butcher block?

Once you pick the material, you may need to decide on an edging — some manufacturers offer around 20 options — which can add to the cost of the project.

Just as there are a variety of choices, there are pros and cons to all of the different materials. Here's a quick look and some of the most popular tops.

Quartz

In North Dakota and Minnesota, quartz is king, thanks in part to the presence and marketing of Cambria, based in Eden Prairie, Minn.

A mix of crushed quartz rock and rezin, the engineered material is desirable because it doesn't require sealing, making it easiest to maintain. As one of the hardest surfaces available, it is scratch resistant, says Jamie Stenseth, showroom manager at Showplace Kitchen.

Some who like the random patterns of natural stone like granite or marble have claimed the look to be too uniform.

Tim Liebl of Accent Kitchen and Bath, says Cambria has quartz that looks like granite.

"They found a way to manufacture the quartz product so you can actually see character in it," he says.

Because it's so in demand, quartz can also be as expensive as granite, ranging from $50 to $100 a square foot, Liebl says.

Stenseth declined to state price ranges for any countertops, saying there were too many variables.

Granite

The most popular choice in other parts of the country where it's more readily available, granite has to be shipped in here and that's reflected in the price tag.

Fans love it because each slab is unique

"Imperfection equals beauty," Liebl says. "Embrace the imperfection. Look at its natural beauty. That is your piece. If that's not your bag, we have people consider quartz."

Granite is slightly less durable than quartz and while easy to clean, does require occasional sealing.

Like quartz, granite ranges between $50 to $100/square foot, Liebl says.

Marble

A popular look for its luxurious appearance, marble is less popular with builders.

"We avoid it," Liebl says, adding that it scratches and stains easily.

"Marble would be a nightmare. It's a really soft stone, meaning it would be really porous and consequently can stain easier," Stenseth says.

Engineered solid surfaces

These acrylic-based surfaces, like Corian, are enjoyed for easy caring because they are waterproof and heat resistant, says Stenseth, adding they've come to be known as, "chef's countertops."

The workmanlike reputation also comes with a more affordable price tag.

While the countertops can be easily cut or nicked, scars can be taken out with buffing.

Butcher block

Enjoyed for its warm appearance and utilitarian feel, butcher block hasn't really caught on locally, Stenseth says.

Cuts, scratches and stains in the wood can be sanded out, but the material requires regular upkeep, like treating with mineral oil once a month.

"It's maintenance and you have to be able to live with it," Liebl says

Liebl prefers to use it as an accent surface in the kitchen, but not in high function areas by sinks or where food is being prepped.

Still, at $50 to $65 a square foot, it is one of the more affordable surfaces.

Laminate

Laminate countertops have evolved a lot in the last few years and in some cases are back in vogue as they've been able to successfully replicate different surfaces, like wood.

"Unless you have your hands on them, you really can't tell," Stenseth says.

Liebl says another one includes micro-divots to mimic the feeling of polished stone.

Other advancements are in making anti-bacterial surfaces, Stenseth says.

While manufacturers have made the material more durable, there are inherent limitations.

"At the end of the day it's pressed paper," Stenseth says.

As such, it's vulnerable to excessive water and heat, though no sealing is required.

Still, the big appeal is in the sticker, starting between $25 and $35 a square foot, Liebl says.

Concrete

A newer option in countertops is one people may think of more for sidewalks. Concrete is desired by some because it can be poured into individually designed forms, stamped and etched.

Liebl says he doesn't work with it much because it's something best left to a concrete specialist.

"(It's for) people who can appreciate a unique piece," Zach Zeis of Zeis Concrete Solutions, explained to The Forum in a 2014 story. "You get something that you can make your own."

Because of the possibilities, prices vary.

Drawbacks are the required maintenance with occasional resealing required. Simple things like lemon juice, red wine, ketchup and vinegar can leave a mark.