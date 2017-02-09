Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, said Thursday Feb. 9, he expects the pipeline will be complete and transporting oil by early April.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially issued an easement on Wednesday for the Lake Oahe crossing north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe filed a motion in federal court seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent drilling under Lake Oahe. The tribes say a pipeline spill would threaten their drinking water supply.

Warren, speaking to Scott Hennen on the "What's On Your Mind?" radio show Thursday, said it's "highly, highly unlikely" a spill will occur on the pipeline.

During the interview, Warren emphasized the financial benefits the pipeline will bring to North Dakota mineral owners by reducing transportation costs. The 1,172-mile pipeline will connect Bakken crude with Gulf Coast markets through a hub in Patoka, Ill.

